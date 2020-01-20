Poetry: A troubadour I traverse...

A troubadour I traverse...

By Dennis Brutus, South Africa

A troubadour, I traverse all my land

exploring all her wide-flung parts with zest

probing in motion sweeter far than rest

her secret thickets with amorous hand

and I have laughed, disdaining those whose banned inquiry and movement, delighting in the test of will when doomed by Saracened arrest,

choosing, like unarmed thumb, simply to stand

Thus, quixoting till a cast-off of my land

I sing and fare, person to loved-one pressed braced for this pressure and the captor’s hand

that snaps off service

like a weathered strand:

no mistress-favour has adorned my breast only the shadow of an arrow-band.

Perhaps, the best commentary on this poem is from the poet’s own Childhood Reminiscences.