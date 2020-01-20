Literary Zone

Poetry: A troubadour I traverse...

6 seconds ago | 0 views

A troubadour I traverse...

By Dennis Brutus, South Africa

A troubadour, I traverse all my land
exploring all her wide-flung parts with zest
probing in motion sweeter far than rest
her secret thickets with amorous hand
and I have laughed, disdaining those whose banned inquiry and movement, delighting in the test of will when doomed by Saracened arrest,
choosing, like unarmed thumb, simply to stand

Thus, quixoting till a cast-off of my land
I sing and fare, person to loved-one pressed braced for this pressure and the captor’s hand
that snaps off service
like a weathered strand:
- no mistress-favour has adorned my breast only the shadow of an arrow-band.
Perhaps, the best commentary on this poem is from the poet’s own Childhood Reminiscences.

More Literary Zone

Poetry: A troubadour I traverse...

A troubadour I traverse... By Dennis Brutus, South Africa A troubadour, I traverse all my land exploring all her wide-flung parts with zest (...)

Literary Zone | 7 seconds ago | 0 views

Gambian writer Janet Badjan-Young

Gambian writer Janet Badjan-Young has a BA in Drama (UK, 1959) and a Master’s degree in Communications (1979, USA). She has spent the greater part of her (...)

Literary Zone | 6 days ago | 588 views

Poetry: Eldred Durosimi Jones at 95

Poem written by Prof Kosonike Koso-Thomas to celebrate Prof Eldred Durosimi Jones’ 95th birthday (January 6, 1925). Celebrating Eldred at 95 Look you (...)

Literary Zone | 1 week ago | 633 views

Comments