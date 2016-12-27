Literary Zone

Poetry: A glimpse of time

27 December 2016 at 09:34 | 135 views

A Glimpse of Time

By Saidu Bangura, Praia, Cape Verde.
Yesterday is gone
leaving only traces
to reflect upon, to change,
to make perfect, real;
Today, my challenge, is here
mirroring yesterday’s aspirations;
Tomorrow, my hope,
will reflect today’s work.

Yesterday, today and tomorrow
are intertwined in me;
My yesterday is my today,
Today has shadowed yesterday;
Today is encroaching upon tomorrow;
Tomorrow will reflect today.

Yesterday and today are
laced in me as I walk towards
Tomorrow, my destiny.

Today,
with my back on yesterday,
I aim at tomorrow
with hope, faith and determination.

Saidu Bangura,
Praia, 21.12.2016.

