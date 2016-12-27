Poetry: A glimpse of time

A Glimpse of Time

By Saidu Bangura, Praia, Cape Verde.

Yesterday is gone

leaving only traces

to reflect upon, to change,

to make perfect, real;

Today, my challenge, is here

mirroring yesterday’s aspirations;

Tomorrow, my hope,

will reflect today’s work.

Yesterday, today and tomorrow

are intertwined in me;

My yesterday is my today,

Today has shadowed yesterday;

Today is encroaching upon tomorrow;

Tomorrow will reflect today.

Yesterday and today are

laced in me as I walk towards

Tomorrow, my destiny.

Today,

with my back on yesterday,

I aim at tomorrow

with hope, faith and determination.

Saidu Bangura,

Praia, 21.12.2016.