Poetry: Eldred Durosimi Jones at 95

Poem written by Prof Kosonike Koso-Thomas to celebrate Prof Eldred Durosimi Jones’ 95th birthday (January 6, 1925).

Celebrating Eldred at 95

Look you not at this figure on the couch,

Thinking there’s no reach left to his mind.

Those who see not the marks of age still crouch

Round him amazed at knowledge refined.

If you go back to those long glory years,

Learning we sang was better than gold.

No one then challenged that ditty with snares

‘Twas the song that braced our ancient mould.

He came from that cast, and soared to greatness,

Leaving trails of accomplishments,

Each of which remains unique and dateless

Deserving of our pride and compliments.

This state still boasts of tutors from that mould

But it decries others’ lust for gem.

The old once taught for love, now it’s for gold;

A corrosive practice to condemn.

So ratings fall round education’s helm

While the pilot steers out of the wreck,

Ignoring all the changes from which they stem;

Mast to rudders and anchor man’s cheque.

On this couch, is he of whom we still boast;

A treasure rare in these fishing fields.

We’ve lost so much of the value of most,

No wonder we fish out such poor yields.

Eldred’s been there feeding many offspring

By whom he is blessed and most adored.

He’d fed them with knowledge from his wellspring

Wanting no thanks or hint of reward.

And those blessings we’ve counted more than once

To see what gifts God to him has brought.

Medals for excellence from college dons

Sit aside awards from places he’d taught.

Symbols depicting brilliance unchallenged,

Hang round the couch on which he reclines.

Here is literary talent acknowledged;

A southern star that still brightly shines.

Here also is intellect unfettered

Caught in the whirlwind of thoughts random,

Of glory days from which he’s been severed,

To enter into a troubling dawn.

May his achievements bring him lasting peace

As he reflects on footprints he’s made

On the sands of his time, whose glare will not cease

And whose memory will never fade.

Professor Kosonike Koso-Thomas