Plastic rice in Africa?

13 May 2017 at 11:22 | 242 views

PV Staff

For several months now, there have been persistent rumours that plastic or cosmetic rice is being exported to Africa from an Asian country without any substantial proof.

One African country where there have been numerous newspaper reports of this unnatural rice in the market is Nigeria but again the authorities there have vigorously denied such claims. Other reports say this fake rice is also present in some Western countries.

So who is telling the truth?

However is a video of such "rice" being produced somewhere on the planet. You draw your own conclusion. We have not been able to establish the country where this is happening or whether this is a fake rice factory. Our investigations continue.

