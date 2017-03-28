Pictorial Display: APC-Canada Women’s Wing

By Natasha Beckley.

On Saturday March 25th , I traveled to Canada to host the launching of the APC-Canada Branch women’s wing.

Thank you so much to the Canadian community for the invite. I was inspired and motivated by Keynote speech delivered by Hon Nanette Thomas Minister of Political and Public Affairs of Sierra Leone.

The Government of His Excellency Ernest Bai Koroma has given the opportunity to women to greatly impact our communities and inspire young women not to shy away from politics.

Happy Tuesday and Don’t forget to register to vote

Regards,

Natash.

Natasha Beckley and Honourable Nanette Thomas

Left to right: Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara (Pangana), Secretary-General, APC-Canada, Mangay Turay, APC-Manitoba chapter and Peter Koroma, APC-Canada Organizing Secretary.

Left to right: Peter Koroma, Pangana, Natasha Beckly and Modibo Lymon, APC-Canada treasurer.

Left to right: Mrs. Lynette Kamara, Pangana and Memunatu Conteh, one of the APC-USA Vice-Presidents.

Mrs. Lynette Kamara, Ramatulaye Ben Kargbo and Honourable Nanette Thomas.