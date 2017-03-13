Pedro da çintra did not name Sierra Leone: An exploration into available evidence

Credit: Africa Young Voices newspaper, Freetown, Sierra Leone.

By C. Magbaily Fyle, Freetown.

There has been a huge misconception about the source of the name ‘Sierra Leone’. Everyone who claimed authority on Sierra Leone history had without question attributed this to the Portuguese voyager named Pedro da çintra (the cedilla softens the ‘c’ into an ‘s’ rendition, just as in ‘çapes’, often written as ‘sapes’). This voyager visited the shores of the Sierra Leone peninsula in 1462 and later claimed to another Portuguese functionary, Pacheco Periera, that he ‘saw a land so rough and wild, (he) called it Lyoa ‘ (Kup 1961:6) This claim, which did not include the other half of the name, was believed by Periera and it is the source of what has become embedded in Sierra Leone history, that Pedro da çintra gave the name ‘Sierra Leone’ to the peninsula and the name stuck on to that of the colony and later independent nation bearing that name.

This bald acceptance of Periera’s claim, passed on now with a strong conviction among Sierra Leoneans, has created several problems for the history of our country. Virtually all functionaries and teachers in Sierra Leone still repeat the claim, whether in text books, in the Sierra Leone Broadcasting Corporation advertisement or in all other writings. The latest Basic Education Certificate Exam (BECE) carried a question on Pedro da çintra founding Sierra Leone, representing what the teachers had taught the pupils across the country.

Part of the problem also is that historical studies on Sierra Leone have started at 1462 and with Pedro da çintra. British scholars who first started writing Sierra Leone history encouraged this, as if nothing had been happening before Pedro da Vintra got there and the Bulom people who lived there, hardly find mention in historical analyses. Writings from British sources have been more concerned with the actions of the Europeans in Africa, and the founding of the Colony of Sierra Leone was prominent, with a brief mention of where the name comes from. The Monuments and Relics Commission, founded in 1946, still has virtually all of its declared monuments representing things the British left behind and almost nothing on the Sierra Leoneans themselves.

It has become necessary to correct this situation. Briefly, the sum total of the available evidence is that the term ‘serra lyoa’ was already in use, represented in early Portuguese maps before 1462 when Pedro da çintra got there. The peninsula, it is indicated by Paul Hair, the foremost authority on this matter, ‘consists largely of the range of hills “serra” which gave the district its name’ (Donhela 1625:187).

The first Portuguese recorded as having visited the area was Alvaro Fernandes in 1446. This was a period of intense competition between European powers to lay claim to territory on the African coast, the main reason for the fortifications built on most of the islands around the peninsula with the concurrence of the Bulom people living there. This competition for territory also meant that a large number of interlopers, renegade pirates and traders from European countries plied the seas around the Guinea Coast.

Many of them had shipmates familiar with cartography and so made rough ‘maps’ representing their own perceptions of where they were and often hiding those maps for fear of their falling in the hands of other European nations. As A.P. Kup comments:

Such maps were secret, and every nation – every ship’s captain almost – as they arrived here kept their knowledge to themselves (Kup 1961:1)

Thus the voyages of these ship captains, some of them unrecorded, carried maps secretly prepared and guarded. Some of these maps have survived but the various names of places around the peninsula are so numerous as to be confusing, each ship captain giving new names to each landmass or island they encountered. In all of these however, the ‘serra’ of the peninsula stands out and the name ‘serra lyoa’ was already in use before 1462.

According to Paul Hair, the term “serra lyoa” was also employed by the Portuguese in the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries to refer to a long stretch of the Guinea Coast, normally from Cape Verga to Cape Mount’ (Donhela 1625:187; Hair 1966:49-51)

In the face of this confused picture, it was easy for any one voyager, as in the case of Pedro da çintra, to claim authorship of the name.

Christopher Fyfe, a prominent historian on Sierra Leone, wrote a formidable History of Sierra Leone in 1962, still very relevant in today’s reconstruction of our history. Fyfe simply mentions that ‘Portuguese voyagers in the mid fifteenth century named the peninsula serra lyoa from the wild looking, lionine mountains’ (Fyfe 1962: ) The name Pedro da çintra is not even mentioned in Fyfe’s work, apparently seeing no reason to single out that voyager simply because of a false claim..

Another recent writer, Kevin Lowther, who has followed extant records, while mentioning the name of Pedro da Vintra, does not attribute to him the origin of the name Sierra Leone. (Lowther 2011;25)

Thus from all accounts, if there is any agreement, it is that we are only sure that the name ‘Sierra Leone’ comes from early Potuguese voyagers who first reached the shores of the Sierra Leone peninsula. Apart from what is a false claim by Periera about Pedro da çintra, no scholar attributes the name to any particular Portuguese voyager.

We should therefore reject this claim and remove it from our history textbooks and from references linking the name Pedro d Vintra with the start of Sierra Leone history.

About the author

Professor Cecil Magbaily Fyle (photo) received his BA from Durham University in 1968, a Diploma in Education from the University of Sierra Leone in 1969, a Certificate in African Studies in 1972 from Northwestern University, Evanston, Illinois, and a PhD from the same institution in 1976

Since 1991, Professor Fyle has been a professor of African History at the Ohio State University Department of African-American and African Studies. Formerly, he was the Director, Center of African Studies at the Ohio State University (1996-1997), Dean of the Faculty of Arts, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone (1986-1988), Non-Executive Director, Central Bank of Sierra Leone (1980-1986), and a professor of African Studies, Fourah Bay College, University of Sierra Leone.

His research interests are in African History, particularly, pre-colonial West Africa, material culture in Africa, and Diaspora communities.

Dr. Fyle’s major publications are Historical Dictionary of Sierra Leone. New Edition. Lanham, MD, Scarecrow Press, 2006; Introduction to the History of African Civilization, volumes 1&II. Lanham, MD, University Press of America, 1999 &2001; The State and the Provision of Social Services in Sierra Leone since Independence.1961 – 1991 (editor) Dakar, CODESRIA (Council for the Development of Social Science Research in Africa), 1993); The History of Sierra Leone: A Concise Introduction. London, Evans, 1981

Dr. Fyle has 19 years teaching experience in Sierra Leone. In 1996, he organized a conference on affirmative action at Fort Hare University, South Africa, and he has done research in Liberia, Guinea, and other countries, and currently has a research project on “Technological Capability in the Informal Sector Metal Working Industry,” for the International Development Research Center, Ottawa, Canada, 1986. In addition, he is engaged in a research project entitled, Transformations of in Sierra Leone History.