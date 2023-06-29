Patriotic Vanguard Publisher congratulates President Bio

Your Excellency,

On behalf of my editorial team and management, I would like to congratulate you for a well deserved victory in the recent June 24th elections.

Indeed, Your Excellency, you and your team had worked very hard in the last five years and that dedication and service have been rewarded by the people of Sierra Leone and by the international community who provided robust assistance for development projects although most of the funding for the elections themselves came from your government.

Indeed observer missions from the Commonwealth, the African Union and ECOWAS and other observer missions have all commended the peaceful manner the elections have been conducted and had nothing but praise for the people of Sierra Leone.

So, Mr. President, we wish you another peaceful and progressive five -year stint as you continue to take our country to higher heights with the full participation of all progressive and patriotic Sierra Leoneans.

Gibril Koroma

Editor-in-Chief and Publisher,

The Patriotic Vanguard,

Toronto, Canada.