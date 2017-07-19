Obituary: Santigie Fofanah

The death is reported of Mr. Santigie Fofanah, aka Tigi, at his residence in Dallas, Texas in the United States on July 16, 2017. He was 59.

He is survived by his wife, Georgia Fofanah in Dallas, Texas, his two daughters, Jenebah Fofanah in Houston Texas, Kadiatu Fofanah (KD) in Dallas, Texas. And by his two sons including Santigie Fofanah Jr. in Dallas Texas and Saidu Fofanah in Freetown.

Grand children: Shaiek Mohamed Lamin Koyateh, Samira Banda, Emiliana Enow, Moses Enow Jr. All of Texas, USA. Big brother, Mr. Abdul Hassan Fofanah of Makeni. Other relatives include; Mohamed Warratay, Adama Sesay, Alice Warratay, Umaru Fofanah and Sanpha Sesay all of Dallas, Texas. Close friends include, Alhaji Mohamed Jalloh former superstar footballer, Mustapha Sesay, Mr. & Mrs. Thompson.

Santigie Fofanah was a tailor by profession and he was a member of the Duncanville Muslim community in the area he lives. He migrated to the United States in 1990 and he became well known in his community as a fashion designer.

His interests included family, gardening, sewing and music. He devoted much of his time and energy to Islam, as a caregiver to family members, including his brother Mr. Abdul Hassan Fofanah until he passed away at age 59.