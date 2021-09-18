Obituary: Mrs. Adama Jalloh

Obituary

THE JALLOH family of the late Mrs. ADAMA JALLOH hereby wishes to announce the details of the funeral service for our mother, mother-in-law, and grandmother:

VIEWING: Saturday October 2nd, 2021

Time: 10 AM - 11 AM

Place: Living Word International Christian Church, 16819 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20905

FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday October 2nd, 2021

Time: 11 AM - 12:30 PM

Place: Living Word International Christian Church, 16819 New Hampshire Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20905

INTERMENT: Saturday October 2nd, 2021

Time: 1:00 PM

Place: Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 13801 Georgia Avenue, Silver Spring, MD 20906

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Please be respectfully advised that strict CDC and State of Maryland and Montgomery County COVID-19 protocols will be observed at all ceremonies at the church and at the cemetery. Specifically, mask wearing and social distancing will be strictly enforced to protect all attendees. Seating in the church is more than adequate to facilitate compliant social distancing.

REPAST: Due to COVID-19, in lieu of a repast, there will be carry-out packages in sealed styrofoam containers for all attendees available at the church following the end of the funeral service.

PLEASE NOTE: The funeral service will be streamed live via Zoom. The Event ID and password will be announced closer to the date of the funeral.

