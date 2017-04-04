World News

Obituary: Dr. Chernor Marju Jalloh

5 April 2017 at 00:16 | 228 views

By Dr. Alusine Jalloh, Texas, USA.

It’s with great sadness that I inform you of the death of my oldest brother, Dr. Chernor Marju Jalloh, Esq., age 62, in Maryland, USA.

Among other things, "C," as our family fondly called him, inspired me to attend and earn a doctorate degree in history at age 29 at his beloved Alma Mater - Howard University, where he was a former professor of philosophy. After receiving his PhD in philosophy from Penn State University, C combined his academic career with a law practice following his Doctor of Jurisprudence (JD) degree from Georgetown University Law School.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

