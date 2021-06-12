Obituary: Aunty Kpanja

By Kortor Kamara, USA

Fare thee well Aunty Kpanja......just 2 weeks ago we were all together, hale and healthy and doing the things family do in Salone. Death, though wicked and unkind is however a necessary evil that we all one day will succumb to, for it’s God’s will.

From Potoru, Bo and Freetown we recently traversed, attending my late dad’s 34th memorial, to traveling to Freetown to take care of your seriously sick elder sister, my mom and returning to Bo, where I visited you in hospital.

My physical absence at this your sojourn to our grandma Hawa Lumeh and your older sister, my beloved Aunty Jane, is what rips my soul at this time.

Aunty KP, your memories, since childhood shall ever remain sheared in our family’s collective psyche.

May your soul rest in eternal peace, until we meet again, Amen!