Novel: Molloy

Molloy

By Samuel Beckett.

The Sucking Stones sequence.

I took advantage of being at the seaside to lay in a store of

sucking-stones. They were pebbles but I call them stones. Yes, on

this occasion I laid in a considerable store. I distributed them

equally between my four pockets, and sucked them turn and turn

about. This raised a problem which I first solved in the following

way. I had say sixteen stones, four in each of my four pockets these

being the two pockets of my trousers and the two pockets of my

greatcoat. Taking a stone from the right pocket of my greatcoat, and

putting it in my mouth, I replaced it in the right pocket of my

greatcoat by a stone from the right pocket of my trousers, which I

replaced by a stone from the left pocket of my trousers, which I

replaced by a stone from the left pocket of my greatcoat, which I

replaced by the stone which was in my mouth, as soon as I had

finished sucking it. Thus there were still four stones in each of my

four pockets, but not quite the same stones. And when the desire to

suck took hold of me again, I drew again on the right pocket of my

greatcoat, certain of not taking the same stone as the last time.

And while I sucked it I rearranged the other stones in the way I

have just described. And so on. But this solution did not satisfy me

fully. For it did not escape me that, by an extraordinary hazard, the

four stones circulating thus might always be the same four. In which

case, far from sucking the sixteen stones turn and turn about, I was

really only sucking four, always the same, turn and turn about. But

I shuffled them well in my pockets, before I began to suck, and

again, while I sucked, before transferring them, in the hope of

obtaining a more general circulation of the stones from pocket to

pocket. But this was only a makeshift that could not long content a

man like me. So I began to look for something else ...

I might do better to transfer the stones four by four, instead of one

by one, that is to say, during the sucking, to take the three stones remaining

in the right pocket of my greatcoat and replace them by the four in the

right pocket of my trousers , and these by the four in the left pocket

of my trousers, and these by the four in the left pocket of my greatcoat,

and finally these by the three from the right pocket of my greatcoat,

plus the one, as soon as I had finished sucking it, which was in my mouth.

Yes, it seemed to me at first that by so doing I would arrive at a better

result. But onfurther reflection I had to change my mind and confess that

the circulation of the stones four by four came to exactly the same thing

as their circulation one by one. For if I was certain of finding each

time, in the right pocket of my greatcoat, four stones totally different

from their immediate predecessors, the possibility nevertheless remained

of my always chancing on the same stone, within each group of four, and

consequently of my sucking, not the sixteen turn and turn about as I wished,

but in fact four only, always the same, turn and turn about. So I had

to seek elswhere than in the mode of circulation. For no matter how I

caused the stones to circulate, I always ran the same risk. It was obvious

that by increasing the number of my pockets I was bound to increase my

chances of enjoying my stones in the way I planned, that is to say one

after the other until their number was exhausted. Had I had eight pockets,

for example, instead of the four I did have, then even the most diabolical

hazard could not have prevented me from sucking at least eight of my sixteen

stones, turn and turn about. The truth is I should have needed sixteen

pockets in order to be quite easy in my mind. And for a long time I could

see no other conclusion than this, that short of having sixteen pockets,

each with its stone, I could never reach the goal I had set myself, short

of an extraordinary hazard. And if at a pinch I could double the number

of my pockets, were it only by dividing each pocket in two, with the help

of a few safety-pins let us say, to quadruple them seemed to be more than

I could manage. And I did not feel inclined to take all that trouble for

a half-measure. For I was beginning to lose all sense of measure, after

all this wrestling and wrangling, and to say, All or nothing. And if I

was tempted for an instant to establish a more equitable proportion between

my stones and my pockets , by reducing the former to the number of the

latter, it was only for an instant. For it would have been an admission

of defeat. And sitting on the shore, before the sea, the sixteen stones

spread out before my eyes, I gazed at them in anger and perplexity ...

One day suddenly it dawned on me, dimly, that I might perhaps achieve

my purpose without increasing the number of my pockets, or reducing the

number of my stones, but simply by sacrificing the principle of trim.

The meaning of this illumination, which suddenly began to sing within

me, like a verse of Isaiah, or of Jeremiah, I did not penetrate at once,

and notably the word trim, which I had never met with, in this sense,

long remained obscure. Finally I seemed to grasp that this word trim could

not here mean anything else, anything better, than the distribution of

the sixteen stones in four groups of four, one group in each pocket, and

that it was my refusal to consider any distribution other than this that

had vitiated my calculations until then and rendered the problem literally

insoluble. And it was on the basis of this interpretation, whether right

or wrong, that I finally reached a solution, inelegant assuredly, but

sound, sound. Now I am willing to believe, indeed I firmly believe, that

other solutions to this problem might have been found and indeed may still

be found, no less sound, but much more elegant than the one I shall now

describe, if I can ...

Good. Now I can begin to suck. Watch me closely. I take a stone from

the right pocket of my greatcoat , suck it, stop sucking it, put it

in the left pocket of my greatcoat, the one empty (of stones). I take

a second stone from the right pocket of my greatcoat, suck it put it

in the left pocket of my greatcoat. And so on until the right pocket

of my greatcoat is empty (apart from its usual and casual contents)

and the six stones I have just sucked, one after the other, are

all in the left pocket of my greatcoat. Pausing then, and

concentrating, so as not to make a balls of it, I transfer to the

right pocket of my greatcoat, in which there are no stones left, the

five stones in the right pocket of my trousers, which I replace by

the five stones in the left pocket of my trousers, which I replace by

the six stones in the left pocket of my greatcoat. At this stage

then the left pocket of my greatcoat is again empty of stones, while

the right pocket of my greatcoat is again supplied, and in the

vright way, that is to say with other stones than those I have just

sucked. These other stones I then begin to suck, one after the other,

vand to transfer as I go along to the left pocket of my greatcoat,

being absolutely certain, as far as one can be in an affair of this

kind, that I am not sucking the same stones as a moment before, but

others. And when the right pocket of my greatcoat is again empty (of

stones), and the five I have just sucked are all without exception

in the left pocket of my greatcoat, then I proceed to the same

redistribution as a moment before, or a similar redistribution,

that is to say I transfer to the right pocket of my greatcoat, now

again available, the five stones in the right pocket of my trousers,

which I replace by the six stones in the left pocket of my trousers,

which I replace by the five stones in the left pocket of my

greatcoat. And there I am ready to begin again. Do I have to go on?

There was something more than a principle I abandoned, when I

abandoned the equal distribution, it was a bodily need. But to suck

the stones in the way I have described, not haphazard, but with

method, was also I think a bodily need. Here then were two

incompatible bodily needs, at loggerheads. Such things happen. But

deep down I didn’t give a tinker’s curse about being off my

balance, dragged to the right hand and the left, backwards and

forewards. And deep down it was all the same to me whether I sucked

a different stone each time or always the same stone, until the end

of time. For they all tasted exactly the same. And if I had

collected sixteen, it was not in order to ballast myself in such and

such a way, or to suck them turn about, but simply to have a little

store, so as never to be without. But deep down I didn’t give a

fiddler’s curse about being without, when they were all gone they

would be all gone, I wouldn’t be any the worse off, or hardly any.

And the solution to which I rallied in the end was to throw away all

the stones but one, which I kept now in one pocket, now in another,

and which of course I soon lost, or threw away, or gave away, or

swallowed ...