No political prisoners in Sierra Leone, says Minister

By Bampia James Bundu, Strategic Communication Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications

The Minister of Information and Communication Mohamed Rahman Swarray, has said in a television program on African Young Voices ‘Wake up Salone’ that the government of President Julius Maada Bio has no political prisoners in detention.

He was responding to the Deputy Publicity Secretary of the main Opposition Party All Peoples Congress (APC), Karamoh Kabbah, who accused the ruling SLPP government of housing political detainees at the Freetown Correctional Center and other correctional centers across the country.

Minister Swarray revealed that there are no political detainees at the Freetown Correctional Center or any other correctional centers across the country.

“All inmates in those facilities are their based on their individual or collective actions; they are not there because of their political affiliation or belonging, nor are they there because of what they said or did in the course of executing their political prowess”, he said.

He added that President Bio respects the human rights of all Sierra Leonean and he will do all he can to protect and uphold the human rights of all Sierra Leoneans.

He maintained that all the people that were arrested in Tombo and Lunsar were arrested due to riotous conduct and their arrest and subsequent detention has nothing to do with their affiliation to political parties, nor does it have to do with their belonging to any other political parties.

The Information Minister calls on the opposition APC party to be constructive in their criticism as the time for politicking is not yet due.

"We should all come together as citizens to help transform this nation not to be seen doing the opposite,” he said.

He further urged the opposition parties to take up pertinent issues of national concern rather than focusing their time and energy on petty issues that are not beneficial to the nation. He assured Sierra Leoneans of President Bio’s continued commitment in protecting and upholding the human rights of all Sierra Leoneans irrespective of their tribe race, religion or region.