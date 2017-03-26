Njala University crisis: Legal Aid Board steps in

23rd
March, 2017
His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma
Chancellor of Njala University
State House,
Tower Hill,
Freetown.
Your Excellency Sir,
RE: NJALA University Strike Action
The Legal Aid Board of Sierra Leone sends its most distinguished
sentiment to H.E the President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of
the Republic of Sierra Leone, and Chancellor of Njala University.
The Legal Aid Board Sierra Leone wishes to inform His Excellency the
President that a good number of the Njala Students who were on strike
today have been to the Legal Aid Board Sierra Leone offices in Kenema,
Bo and Freetown seeking our intervention. Some of them have already
been detained because of the demonstration. We are working with the
Police regarding all of the detained students.
In accordance with our mandate to give legal advice, representation
and education to indigent Sierra Leoneans, we are hereby representing
them administratively and judicially.
The Legal Aid Board, and the students concerned in the demonstration
of 23rd March, 2017 sends their unreserved apologies to His Excellency
the President and the people of Sierra Leone for their strike action.
We have further, instructed them to keep the peace and stop all
demonstrations and go to their respective homes while we await the
Senate decisions on this matter, to which they have agreed.
The students want to implore you to temper justice with mercy. They
are extremely troubled that they are about to lose a whole academic
year. We know that His Excellency the President of the Republic of
Sierra Leone is a fair, just, concerned and human rights conscious
President.
Against this background, we pray your speedy intervention into a swift
resolution of this matter, as the students have a matter of days,
after which it becomes practically impossible for them to have their
academic year on course.
The Legal Aid Board greatly appreciates the intervention of the the
Resident Minister East, City Mayor, Legal Aid Board Regional Officer
and other stakeholders in Kenema District for their speedy
intervention in this matter. The Southern Province Security Committee
Members including Legal Aid Bo have also helped to calm the Students.
The Sierra Leone Police must also be commended for their intervention
and cooperation with the Legal aid Board.
It is our understanding that the strike action has been called off. We
hope and pray that the problem will be resolved once and for all.
Thanks in advance for your cooperation and good will at all times.
God bless you Sir.
Yours faithfully
Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles
Executive Director
Photo: Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles.
