Njala University crisis: Legal Aid Board steps in

23rd

March, 2017

His Excellency the President, Dr Ernest Bai Koroma

Chancellor of Njala University

State House,

Tower Hill,

Freetown.

Your Excellency Sir,

RE: NJALA University Strike Action

The Legal Aid Board of Sierra Leone sends its most distinguished

sentiment to H.E the President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma, President of

the Republic of Sierra Leone, and Chancellor of Njala University.

The Legal Aid Board Sierra Leone wishes to inform His Excellency the

President that a good number of the Njala Students who were on strike

today have been to the Legal Aid Board Sierra Leone offices in Kenema,

Bo and Freetown seeking our intervention. Some of them have already

been detained because of the demonstration. We are working with the

Police regarding all of the detained students.

In accordance with our mandate to give legal advice, representation

and education to indigent Sierra Leoneans, we are hereby representing

them administratively and judicially.

The Legal Aid Board, and the students concerned in the demonstration

of 23rd March, 2017 sends their unreserved apologies to His Excellency

the President and the people of Sierra Leone for their strike action.

We have further, instructed them to keep the peace and stop all

demonstrations and go to their respective homes while we await the

Senate decisions on this matter, to which they have agreed.

The students want to implore you to temper justice with mercy. They

are extremely troubled that they are about to lose a whole academic

year. We know that His Excellency the President of the Republic of

Sierra Leone is a fair, just, concerned and human rights conscious

President.

Against this background, we pray your speedy intervention into a swift

resolution of this matter, as the students have a matter of days,

after which it becomes practically impossible for them to have their

academic year on course.

The Legal Aid Board greatly appreciates the intervention of the the

Resident Minister East, City Mayor, Legal Aid Board Regional Officer

and other stakeholders in Kenema District for their speedy

intervention in this matter. The Southern Province Security Committee

Members including Legal Aid Bo have also helped to calm the Students.

The Sierra Leone Police must also be commended for their intervention

and cooperation with the Legal aid Board.

It is our understanding that the strike action has been called off. We

hope and pray that the problem will be resolved once and for all.

Thanks in advance for your cooperation and good will at all times.

God bless you Sir.

Yours faithfully

Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles

Executive Director

Photo: Fatmata Claire Carlton-Hanciles.