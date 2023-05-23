Nigel Parkinson, Sierra Leonean-born Developer, receives Top Award at Harvard!

By Kwame Cumalé Fitzjohn, USA

Close on the heels of an award he received from his alma mater, Florida

State University, during fall, Nigel Parkinson (photo attached) has scored

big again by being given a major award from Harvard Business School

African-American Alumni Association (HBSAAA)! Nigel never ceases to

amaze! In February, this year - Black History Month - the HBSAAA

honored him with the 2023 Bert King Award for Service.

In 2005, Nigel was certified through Harvard Business School’s

Owner/President Management (OPM) Program. OPM is specifically

designed for CEO’s and presidents of companies with annual sales of at

least $10 million. In addition to being actively involved in the business,

OPM'ers (as they are called) must hold a significant equity stake in their

firms.

OPM does not estimate what someone might do, it measures what they

have already done. It is regarded by those in the know as one of if not the

premier program of its type anywhere.

Nigel is President and CEO of Parkinson Construction Company, the oldest

and largest African American owned, self-performing construction company

in the Washington metropolitan area. He founded the company in the early

‘80s shortly after moving to Washington, D.C.

Specializing in general construction, construction management, and

masonry, Parkinson’s Construction Company has worked on the Pentagon,

the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture,

BWI Airport, Nationals Park, home of the Washington’s Nationals baseball

team, to name a few. As the logo of the company reads, “We dont just

build structures, we build landmarks.”

