Nigel Parkinson, Sierra Leonean-born Developer, receives Top Award at Harvard!

By Kwame Cumalé Fitzjohn, USA
Close on the heels of an award he received from his alma mater, Florida
State University, during fall, Nigel Parkinson (photo attached) has scored
big again by being given a major award from Harvard Business School
African-American Alumni Association (HBSAAA)! Nigel never ceases to
amaze! In February, this year - Black History Month - the HBSAAA
honored him with the 2023 Bert King Award for Service.
In 2005, Nigel was certified through Harvard Business School’s
Owner/President Management (OPM) Program. OPM is specifically
designed for CEO’s and presidents of companies with annual sales of at
least $10 million. In addition to being actively involved in the business,
OPM'ers (as they are called) must hold a significant equity stake in their
firms.
OPM does not estimate what someone might do, it measures what they
have already done. It is regarded by those in the know as one of if not the
premier program of its type anywhere.
Nigel is President and CEO of Parkinson Construction Company, the oldest
and largest African American owned, self-performing construction company
in the Washington metropolitan area. He founded the company in the early
‘80s shortly after moving to Washington, D.C.
Specializing in general construction, construction management, and
masonry, Parkinson’s Construction Company has worked on the Pentagon,
the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture,
BWI Airport, Nationals Park, home of the Washington’s Nationals baseball
team, to name a few. As the logo of the company reads, “We dont just
build structures, we build landmarks.”
Previous stories on Nigel Parkinson in the Patriotic Vanguard
http://www.thepatrioticvanguard.com/sierra-leonean-american-developer-
nigel-parkinson-sr-to-receive-distinguished-alumnus-award-at
http://www.thepatrioticvanguard.com/black-history-month-nigel-parkinson
Comments