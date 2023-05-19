Nigel Parkinson, Sierra Leonean-born Developer, receives Top Award at Harvard!

By Kwame Cumalé Fitzjohn, USA

Close on the heels of an award he received from his alma mater, Florida State University, during fall, Nigel Parkinson has scored big again by being given a major award from Harvard Business School African-American Alumni Association! Nigel never ceases to amaze! He was certified through Harvard Business School’s Owner/President Management (OPM) Program in 2005 and in February, this year - Black History Month - the HBSAAA honored him with the Annual Bert King Award for Service.

OPM is specifically designed for CEO’s and presidents of companies with annual sales of at least $10 million. In addition to being actively involved in the business, OPM’ers (as they are called) must hold a significant equity stake in their firms.

OPM does not estimate what someone might do, it measures what they have already done. It is regarded by those in the know as one of if not the premier program of its type anywhere.

Nigel is President and CEO of Parkinson Construction Company, the oldest and largest African American owned, self-performing construction company in the Washington metropolitan area. He founded the company in the early ‘80s shortly after moving to Washington, D.C.

Specializing in general construction, construction management, and masonry, Parkinson’s Construction Company has worked on the Pentagon, the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, BWI Airport, Nationals Park, home of the Washington’s Nationals baseball team, to name a few. As the logo of the company reads, “We don’t just build structures, we build landmarks.”

