New Year message from APC-Canada Chairman

New Year message of hope and progress (2017) from Sean Samura, APC-Canada Chairman.

Fellow Sierra Leoneans,

In my humble capacity as Chairman of the APC-Canada Branch, I thank you all for your sacrifice in making our Branch a success story.

We have come a long way as a branch especially with 2016 being one of our remarkable years. It is my belief that there are greater episodes that await us as people sharing a common fraternal bond, the APC. I could not be more proud of the great men and women who had dedicated themselves to the cause of our great party. Our outstanding success is attributed to you.

Friends,

As a team we are reaching to the rest of Canada. We are also building bridges among the disenchanted even when it is sometimes difficult to do so. Most importantly, many people are joining us because we offer a clear path, one predicated on progress. It is my prayer that Allah, the gracious and the provider will continue to bless us as we enter a new year, 2017.

As Chairman of the APC Canada Branch I encourage all comrades, supporters, friends, families and citizens of our country who are living in Canada, overseas and Sierra Leone to remain hopeful about our future as a nation. Let 2017 be a year of good tidings. One in which we shall make fundamental changes in our lives, in our communities and across all facets of our society. We must be available to deconstruct those narratives that hold us back as a people including those that paint a gloomy picture of the country we love.

My countrymen and women,

Sierra Leone has made substantial progress in many areas of social development. We still have challenges but we can overcome them through a common sense of citizenship. Let 2017 be a year in which we can be boastful of a better relationship between those appointed by the leadership of our country and the masses of our people. This will be the only viable trajectory by which we can achieve a transformation of our country. Opportunities for young people must remain a cornerstone of our agenda as we transition into a new year.

Lastly, let me thank the leadership of our country, under his Excellency the President, Fountain of Honor and Fountain of Justice, Dr Ernest Koroma, for his determination in moving our country forward. We are moving forward as one people under a democratic leadership.

Thank you and may God/Allah bless you.