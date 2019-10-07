New Sierra Leone High Commissioner takes leave of President Bio

Sierra Leone’s new High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland, Dr Morie Komba Manyeh ( right in photo), has called at State House to take leave of President Julius Maada Bio.

Dr. Manyeh, who hails from Kono district in the east of the country thanked the President for the opportunity to serve the government and people of Sierra Leone as High Commissioner to the United Kingdom and Ireland and promised to faithfully serve the nation.

According to a State House report from Freetown, Dr. Manyeh, a former Mines and Mineral Resources minister, said he was particularly "aware of the challenges ahead but assured he was ready for the task to move the New Direction forward."

The report further stated that President Bio observed that the new High Commissioner was taking up a very difficult task at a time when the country was going through a lot of image cleansing at the international scene and trying to woo investors to return to the country.

He said that his government was looking at "economic diplomacy to attract the best and credible investors to come to the country and also assured of his support at all times."

Dr. Manyeh is a retired academic with years of service as a teacher, researcher and administrator before taking up appointments in the current administration.