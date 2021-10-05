New eye clinic at Masanga hospital, northern Sierra Leone

Contributed

We are very proud of our Masanga Hospital Eye Clinic (MECC). The Minister of Health and Sanitation of Sierra Leone Dr. Austin H. Demby (third from right in photo) marked the official opening of Masanga Eye Clinic.

The last two months since its opening on the 14th of August 2021 Masanga Hospital Eye Clinic has treated more and more patients, almost two hundred patients! For years, patients with eye diseases in the northern Sierra Leone Tonkolili District and nearby villages had to travel very far to the capital city to get eye care. Now they can go to Masanga Hospital Eye Clinic to get reliable and affordable eye treatments.

Masanga Hospital Rehabilitation Project ( MHRP ), Friends of the African Dream ( FAD ) and Lions Clubs International have joined forces in a unique collaboration to established Masanga Hospital Eye Care Clinic. Dr. Pieter Slager, a very experience ophthalmologist from the Netherlands is leading the team in the clinic.

Built within the Masanga Hospital, Masanga Hospital Eye Clinic provides on-going support to the hospital to deliver eye care to those who most need it, eye tests and glasses to the public. The Masanga Eye Clinic will also support the hospital in delivering outreach clinics to the more isolated communities so that no one is left behind.