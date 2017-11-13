Salone News

New diamond discovered in Kono

13 November 2017 at 05:33 | 257 views

PV staff

A 476 carat diamond has been found in Kono in the eastern region on Friday November 10.

It’s the second diamond found in the region. Another diamond, a bigger one, was found in March this year. It’s worth over 900 carats and will soon be auctioned on the international market.

An initial assessment of the new diamond indicates that it is the 29th largest diamond ever discovered in the world.

Two other special diamonds of 19.70 carats and 27.93 carats were discovered on the same day in the same area, according to reports.

