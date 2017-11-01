NCP chairman Sulaiman Kabba Koroma speaks

NCP chairman Sulaiman Kabba Koroma’s address at the opening of the Guma Valley Water Company Urban Wash sector coordination and district metering area and water kiosk demonstration pilot.

Monday, 30th October, 2017

The National Commission for Privatization (NCP) is proud to be part of this process – a process that seeks to strengthen the institutional capacity of the Guma Valley Water Company which is one of the parastatals listed under the first schedule of the NCP Act of 2002 and supported by the Guma Act of 2017 as amended. Invariably, the process compliments ongoing reforms at Guma Valley Water Company spearheaded by the National Commission of Privatization.

The NCP Act of 2002 entrusts the Commission with the mandate to reform public enterprises. The Guma Act of 2017 invariably makes provision for the Commission to recommend and institute good corporate governance and create the structures for enhanced management efficiency. The Commission is working with the office of the President to reconstitute the corporate governance structures by aligning the Board of Directors in accordance with the new Act. Against this backdrop, a Managing Director has been appointed. The Commission in collaboration with the Board of Directors will align the company under four directorates namely; Water and Technical Services, Commercial, Corporate Services and Finance and Administration.

The Commission recognizes the tremendous support and contribution the MCCU and MCC team are putting in place to ensure that we have a holistic approach towards addressing our perennial water problems. The water sector in our country, and Guma in particular is plagued by a myriad of challenges ranging from and aged infrastructure, limited dam capacity, deforestation and encroachment on Guma catchment areas, the need for human capacity enhancement, limited investment in much needed network upgrade and expansion to meet the growing population and demand.

Guma Valley Water Company is the major provider of water services in Freetown and its environs, therefore, institutional strengthening of the company could only mean that citizens will have access to this priceless commodity through reliable, quality and timely responses to customer demands.

As already stated by previous speakers, Sierra Leone is at a critical phase of its transformation and the MCC threshold programme will create the opportunity for us to work with our development partners to increase the performance and capacity of Guma through efficient service delivery.

At the end of implementation, we are certain Sierra Leone will move a step forward in qualifying for the MCC compact because we have no doubt that the mechanisms put in place by the relevant institutions spearheading this process will see us achieving success beyond measure.

The National Commission for Privatization has placed Guma Valley Water Company on its priority list and the Commission in collaboration with the MCCU, Ministry of Water Resources and other stakeholders in the water sector will ensure that the requisite systems are put in place to enhance the institutional strengthening of Guma. Meaningful capital investment can only be attracted to Guma when the systems and operations of the company have been streamlined to withstand both internal and external pressure.

In August this year, we undertook a physical assessment of the company’s infrastructure including reservoirs, offices and workshops and our observations only corroborated what I have mentioned earlier. The challenges at Guma are significant but thank God, the antidote is here!!

The NCP remains committed in establishing a framework for sustainable distribution and engineering structure to enhance the performance and operations of Guma backed by robust commercial and customer service delivery.

We entreat all parties concerned to continue the good work and restore sanity in our water sector.