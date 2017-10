More photos from APC-Canada inauguration in Toronto

This is the final batch from the historic and extremely beautiful inauguration ceremony of the APC-Canada branch chairman and his executive members at the Taj banquet hall in Toronto, Canada, Saturday September 30, 2017.

Left to right: Modibo Lymon (APC-Canada treasurer), Abdoul Kareem Kamara (APC-Canada Vice Chairman 1), Hawa Dumbuya ( APC-Canada Deputy Welfare Officer), Alex Kabia (APC-Canada member) and Coachie Abamba (APC-Canada member).

Memunatu Conteh, APC-USA Vice Chair 2 (left) and Marie Turay (APC-Canada Director of International Affairs).

Aminata Kanu (APC-Canada Women’s Leader) and Marie Turay.

Left to right: Marah (APC-Canada Director of Cultural Affairs), Mack Ten (Toronto-based APC-Canada member), Mangay Turay(APC-Canada Assistant Organizing Secretary) and Modibo Lymon.

Modibo Lymon, Kulagbanda (from Winnipeg, Canada) and Mangay Turay from Winnipeg.

System (Toronto-based APC-Canada member) and Modibo Lymon of Montreal (APC-Canada treasurer).

APC-Canada Chairman Sean Samura and some devoted APC-Canada female leaders including Maraiatu (second from left) and Marie Turay (second from right).

Mustapha Koroma (APC-UK chairman), Agnes Kabia (APC-Canada member) and Hassan Kamara (APC-UK).

Left to right: Abess Kamara (APC-UK Vice Chairman), Ibrahim Badamasi Kamara (APC-Canada Secretary General), and Sean Samura.