Clearco: More partners, more opportunity for founders

By Andrew D’Souza, Toronto, Canada

With this new funding, we will fund thousands (and soon millions) of founders across the globe from the earliest stage through exit.

I know firsthand that starting a business can be hard enough. We want to remove barriers and create a better way for founders to quickly raise capital without giving up ownership and we’re proud to say that SoftBank is aligned with our mission to do so.

Doing this round was a lot of fun and so glad to have SoftBank Group Corp. and many others join us as our new partners.

Thanks to everyone for all the support, looking forward to this next chapter of growth for Clearco!

