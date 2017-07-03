Miss Independence Sierra Leone 2017: Francine Sukai Kamara

My name is Francine Sukai Kamara and I recently received my bachelors in political science from Howard University. This August, I will be attending the University of South Carolina school of law to study juvenile justice with a concentration in international law. After receiving my law degree from USC I aspire to one day establish Sukai’s Salvation, a non profit organization geared towards providing legal representation for youth in third world countries. As a lawyer I hope to bring justice to the forgotten children of the world who have been detained unjustly.

The name of my platform is P.R.Y.D.E (Promoting, Reshaping, Youth Development & Employment). P.R.Y.D.E’s mission is to raise awareness about Sierra Leone’s juvenile justice system and educate the youth on their legal rights thus, preventing unlawful detainment. P.R.Y.D.E’s immediate goal is to create a forum that will highlight and ignite the necessary change for Sierra Leone’s incarcerated youth.

As many may know, A crown or title is not a requirement when you want to help make a difference in your country. The drive and passion you have for change is the only prerequisite. Winning the title of Miss Independence Sierra Leone will not impact the fervor I have to make a change in Sierra Leone. However, it will be a privilege and honor to know that I will be a representation of my Country, upholding Salone with dignity and Pride.