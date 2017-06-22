Miss Independence Sierra Leone 2017: Contestant Hapsa Isha Jalloh

Hello Everyone,

My name is Hapsa Isha Jalloh. I was born in Cheverly, Maryland but I am currently located in Severn, Maryland. I am the daughter of Madinatu Jalloh and Mamadou Diallo who are both from the Fulani tribe. I have 5 brothers and sisters. One older sister, a twin sister, and three younger brothers who I love dearly. On the days I am not working or in school I like to spend my free time serving the community, going to brunch with friends, and going to gym.

In December 2016, I received my Bachelors of Science in Health Education with a concentration in Health Administration from Morgan State University. I decided to pursue Health Education because I love helping others and educating them on their health. In January 2017 (a semester after I received my bachelors) I decided to continue my education at Mount Saint Mary’s University to pursue my Masters In Healthcare Administration. Once I receive my Masters I plan to further my education and get my Doctorate in Healthcare Administration with a concentration in Gerontology. My end goal is to become an Nursing home administrator.

Becoming the next Miss Independence Sierra Leone USA 2017 is important to me because this is an opportunity for me to go to Sierra Leone and pursue one of my many dreams. As a Health Educator, going to Sierra Leone and educating people on the importance of maintaining their health is essential. Another reason I would love to be the next Miss Independence Sierra Leone USA is so that I can be a role model to younger Sierra Leonean girls and show them that no matter what you can always pursue your dreams.

Lastly, I would like to be the next Miss Independence Sierra Leone USA so that I can continue to serve the community here and in Sierra Leone..