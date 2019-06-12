Minister Joly welcomes Secretary General of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo to Ottawa

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and Francophonie, Monday June 11 welcomed Louise Mushikiwabo, Secretary General of La Francophonie, to Ottawa, Ontario. The two discussed a number of issues, notably, strengthening the presence of the French language in the digital sphere and the values that unite Canada and La Francophonie. The Secretary General met with Prime Minister Trudeau as well as Franco-Ontarian women entrepreneurs to promote the important role of women’s entrepreneurship in the economy as well.

The Minister also used the opportunity to highlight the appointment of Ambassador Isabelle Hudon as the personal representative of the Prime Minister of Canada for La Francophonie, commonly known as the sherpa for La Francophonie. In this role, she will promote Canada’s position and priority interests with the Secretary General of La Francophonie, the International Organisation of La Francophonie (IOF) and its operators, as well as all its members. Ms Hudon has been chose to succeed Lise Filiatraut, Canadian Ambassador to Sénégal.

“I am delighted that Isabelle Hudon has been appointed sherpa for La Francophonie. Ms. Hudon is doing remarkable work serving Canadians as an ambassador. She has promoted Canada’s values of equality and diversity in France, which she will be able to continue in her new role. I thank Lise Filiatrault who will continue to contribute to our discussions and share her passion for Francophone Africa,” Minister Joly said.

Source: Government of Canada