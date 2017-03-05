Mile 91: Hon. Aaron Koroma hands out certificates to skills training graduates

By Constituency 62 PR Unit, Mile 91, Sierra Leone.

The Outreach Vocational Skills Training Centre in Peace Village, Mile 91, Tonkolili district, northern Sierra Leone on Saturday 4th March, 2017, conferred certificates to students upon the successful completion of their respective vocational skills training courses through the Grand Chief Patronage of the Honourable Aaron Aruna Koroma, the Member of Parliament for the constituency.

Outreach Vocational Skills Training Centre is a vocational institute that has been in existence for over five years now. It administers a variety of skills training courses through the sponsorship of the Sierra Grass-Roots Agency (SiGA). And the founding members of this Training Centre are Ya Nawara Kapen and Mr. F.B Koroma.

Hon. Aaron Aruna Koroma in delivering his address registered his continued support to ensuring the success of the institution and admonished the graduates to practice their learned skills well and be role models in the community.

The MP talked about his seven sponsored students who happened to be among the graduates and promised to send more students to the institution. He later distributed certificates to the graduates.

Among the graduates are tailors, welders and carpenters.