Message of condolence to the family of late SerayTimbo from APC-Canada branch

19 April 2017 at 23:19 | 239 views

The All Peoples Congress (APC) Canada Branch sympathizes with the family and loved ones of the late Sierra Leone Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates and Turkey, Honourable Seray Timbo.

We are aware that this fine gentleman was in Sierra Leone to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise and behold was called to rest by Allah.

We join the leadership of our Party, the APC in sympathizing with the family and loved ones left behind by this deserving comrade.

In a time like this we are reminded about the ways of Allah, the giver of life. May Allah continue to give grace to the grieving family.

We believe that Allah will grant this worthy servant the reward of his stewardship. Sleep on our beloved comrade until we meet again.

From the APC-Canada Branch Headquarters, Toronto, Canada.

