Message from SLPP-Canada Chairman

On behalf of my family and the executive of SLPP Canada, I would like to wish you and yours, a happy 62nd Independence celebrations.

I hope the day was used to reflect on our country’s history and progress over the last six decades. Yes, there are lots of things to complain about but we should also not forget to celebrate the beautiful land we call home.

Let us celebrate our oneness and our tenacity to rise from adversity. Let us also take time to admire the beautiful land we have- from the beautiful blue skies that gently but delicately caresses our never-ending coastlines, to our lush green vegetations that are home to nature’s kindest species- indeed we should be proud of our sweet Salone.

Put politics and the things that divide us aside, and admire how much kindness, love and care we share in every smile that we wear when we genuinely say hello, kushe, kabo or owdu. On this day, please remember to represent and share goodness. Remember that it’s easier to break a glass than to put one together.

May we continue to love the land the we love, our Sierra Leone.

Lamin Massaquoi, PhD

SLPP Canada Chairman.