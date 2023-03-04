Mental illness in Massachusetts communities

By Frederica M. Williams, President & CEO, Whittier Street Health Center, Boston, USA

With the increased rates of mental illnesses and substance use disorders which has been exacerbated by the pandemic, our mobile health services play a key role in keeping people healthy and providing linkages to care and support.

By providing services in the community, we are removing barriers to care, improving social determinants of health, and helping individuals to achieve their full potential in a way that is transformative for our community.

Please click on the link below for more information:

https://www.beckersbehavioralhealth.com/behavioral-health-public-health/massachusetts-health-center-launches-mobile-behavioral-health-screenings.html