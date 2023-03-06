Megabus now selling tickets between Detroit and Toronto as an expansion of partnership with Trailways of New York

Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, is pleased to begin selling tickets between Detroit, Michigan and Toronto, Ontario for the first time as an expansion of a recent partnership with Trailways of New York, the largest and oldest intercity travel provider in New York and select Canadian cities.

This partnership expansion will allow for two trips daily between Detroit and Toronto along with stops in Windsor, Chatham, London and Paris, Ontario.

“We are pleased to be able to leverage our partnership with Trailways of New York to expand our service,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus. “Offering cross-border service between Detroit and Toronto is a new and exciting opportunity for Megabus that will allow for several new travel options for our customers this spring.”

Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased today for travel beginning on April 5th at https://us.megabus.com/.

About Megabus:

Megabus offers city-to-city express bus service across North America with fares as low as $1. The safety of our customers is our top priority while also offering convenient, cost-effective service. In an effort to increase transparency and provide our customers with peace of mind, we have recently introduced real time tracking on our buses. Customers can now monitor their buses with live departure and arrival times. Another key commitment of ours is providing eco-friendly travel and reducing our carbon footprint whenever possible. Our buses emit the least carbon dioxide per mile when compared to other vehicles and are seven times more energy and fuel-efficient than single-occupancy automobiles. Our buses are three times more efficient in reducing carbon dioxide output when compared to commuter rail, and six times more efficient than transit buses.

About Trailways of New York:

Trailways of New York (Adirondack, Pine Hill, and New York Trailways) operates over 150 trips per day to more than 140 destinations in New York, New Jersey, and Canada. The largest, longest continuously operating intercity bus carrier in New York State, Trailways of New York boasts safe, affordable, and eco-friendly transportation. Headed home for the holidays? Let Trailways take you to one of our gateway cities such as Albany, Binghamton, Buffalo, Montreal, New York, Rochester, Syracuse, or Toronto. Travelling further? We’ve partnered with Megabus to get you all across North America. For more information visit with us online at Trailways.com, Trailways.ca, and on Twitter.