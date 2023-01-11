Meet the sisters making revolutionary chocolate in Ghana

“African art and culture are at the forefront of what we do,” says Priscilla Addison. “We want Ghana to be known for its chocolate, not just its cocoa beans.”

Along with her younger sister Kimberly Addison, she founded ‘57 Chocolate in 2016, when they relocated to the capital city of Accra to be closer to their parents.

“Craft chocolate like ours gives you an experience rather than just something sweet to munch on,” says Kimberly, who left her tempering room still wearing a hairnet to join our overseas video call. “And we’re trying to alter the narrative. There’s been lots of stigma against ‘Made in Africa’ products. We want to change people’s perceptions and prove that high quality can come out of the continent.”

Read more here: https://lnkd.in/eD72A-y

Credit: Africa Trade Desk