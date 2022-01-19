Meet the new Attorney-General and Minister of Justice of Sierra Leone

Contributed

Little is known about the newly appointed Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, who has a firm knowledge and possesses a broad array of experience in regulatory issues, strategic counselling, legal as well as policy matters.

Mr. Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley (pictured) is a Barrister and Solicitor of the High Court of Sierra Leone with over twenty years experience in the Legal profession.

Prior to his appointment as Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Tarawalley served in the enviable capacity of Solicitor General of Sierra Leone, a position he held for over two years.

Earlier in his career—before becoming the Solicitor General of Sierra Leone—the newly appointed Attorney-General humbly served as the Deputy Head of Yada Williams and Associates, where he practiced law for 18 years.

Apart from his professional life, Tarawalley has relished the opportunity to pass on the knowledge and experience acquired over the years to aspiring lawyers at the Fourah Bay College Department of Law and the Sierra Leone Law School.

Fondly called MLT, the former Solicitor General started his early years of education at the Christ the King College, Bo and later proceeded to the St. Edward’s Secondary School, where he comfortably attained his G.C.E O’ & A’ levels, respectively.

Since his younger years, he has proven to be a focused, result-driven and disciplined individual, whose pursuit of higher education landed him at the Law Faculty, graduating with a Bachelor of Laws with Honours and subsequently proceeded to the Sierra Leone Law School, where he was called to the Bar in 2001. He also holds a Masters degree in Law from the University of San Diego School of Law California, USA.

Tarawalley is an insightful individual, analytic and critical thinker whose work ethics, independence and integrity have prevailed in his trailblazing career over the years, marking his stellar performance in the profession thereby distinguishing him from others.

As the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, he will serve in the capacity of top prosecutor of the government and at the same time an advocate for Sierra Leoneans in general. Mohamed Lamin Tarawalley is a good listener and very consultative personality with fewer words and precise in his decisions.

The now AG and Minister of Justice is a family man with two children.