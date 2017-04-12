Meet the APC-Canada Women’s Leader

Madam Aminata Kanu (pictured) is the Women’s Leader of APC-Canada.

She and her team were recently inaugurated in Edmonton, Western Canada, on March 25th, 2017.

The inauguration ceremony was led by Honourable Nanette Thomas, Sierra Leone’s Minister of Political and Public Affairs.

Also present in Edmonton were Mrs. Lynette Kamara, wife of Sierra Leone’s Attorney-General and Minister of Justice Honourable Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara and Mrs. Ramatu Kargbo wife of former Presidential Adviser and now Member of Parliament Honourable Ibrahim Ben Kargbo.

The MC was former Miss Sierra Leone World (2011) Natasha Beckley.

Women’s Leader Aminata Kanu hails from the north of Sierra Leone (Sanda) and is a younger sister of the late prominent Sierra Leonean politician Honourable Thaimu Bangura. She is married with one child.

Credit: Jibril Koroma, APC-Manitoba, Winnipeg, Canada.