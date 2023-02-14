World News

Meet Juanita Peters!

Actra National named her the 2022 Woman of The Year. Juanita Peters is the ED of Africville Museum and a multi-award-winning storyteller, writer and film director. Her documentaries include Hannah’s Story, I Made A Vow and Africville Can’t Stop Now. She has also directed episodes of the CBC award-winning series Studio Black and the Internationally acclaimed Diggstown. Peters directed the feature film 8:37 Rebirth and she served as a journalist and news anchor for over 15 years in the Maritimes and hosted 4 seasons of CBC’s docu-series; Doc Side. As a playwright, she has given us: The San Family, The Mother Club, I M Possible, and The Green Book.

She is a founding member of WIFT-AT, and of Nova Multi-Fest, Atlantic Canada’s newest multicultural festival. She is an alumna of the WIDC – Banff program. Juanita Peters is a recipient of the 2020 Established Artist Award by the Province of Nova Scotia and the prestigious 2022 Queen Elizabeth Platinum Jubilee Medal.

Join us this Thursday, February 16th, at 7pm for a virtual conversation between Juanita Peters (Executive Director of Africville Museum), and Raoul Olou exploring documentary filmmaking and for a screening of Olou’s short documentary film, Africville.

RSVP via https://lnkd.in/gzMgaNT8

This programming is presented as part of our Black History Month programming.
Visit Black Families & Historic Settlements at our pop-up gallery, 789 Adelaide St w.
https://lnkd.in/etpE8va5

