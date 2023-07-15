Meet Ellie Diop

Contributed

I started my business in 2020, at 27, with 4 kids, in a corner.

It’s so important for me to share my journey to entrepreneurship, and how I made $1.3 million in 10 months - because I know that my story can inspire someone else to have the same success.

I started my business in the 2020 Pandemic using the initial $1200 stimulus check. I knew that I wanted to share my knowledge about business, finance & entrepreneurship and decided to use some of that money as my seed capital.

It wasn’t perfect, It wasn’t easy, but I got it done. I started the business 5 months after finalizing my divorce - in the midst of losing one identity as a wife, I gained another as an entrepreneur.