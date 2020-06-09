Meet Aurelie Msiza, Miss Africa 2021 finalist

Good Day,

I hope this message finds you well.

Allow me to introduce myself. My name is Aurelie Msiza and I am a Miss Africa 2021 finalist.

I believe what sets me apart is my distinguished footprints in African Organizations and Foundations.

I currently volunteer for the Twenty-First Century African Youth Movement, Inc. which aims to educate and employ young people in technology, agribusiness, eco-tourism, entrepreneurship, and the creative arts.

https://www.aym-inc.org

This organization encourages sustainability and empowers the youth which I hope to do with my platform as a finalist.

I have attached my meet the finalist video below in which I explain my journey and a bit more about myself.

Regards,

—

Aurelie Msiza, B.S.

Interdisciplinary Degree: Computer Science &

Behavioural Science student