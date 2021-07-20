Meet Aruna Kargbo of Masanga Hospital, northern Sierra Leone

I am Aruna Kargbo born in Masanga Village. I trained as Nursing Aid in Masanga Hospital in 2011, After graduation as Nursing Aid, I was employed in the hospital at the Emergency ward for six months I later transferred to the pharmacy in 2011 to 2016 as the pharmacy manager in charge under the leadership of the local management. They also gave me the opportunity to further my studies as a pharmacy technician at the College of Medicine & Allied Health Sciences (COMAHS). After completing my studies in 2020 I started working again in Masanga hospital on the 1st February 2021.

I like working in Masanga hospital because I am given the opportunity to practice and get more knowledge from the administrative and medical colleagues. I also have good relationship with patients.

Aruna Kargbo

I am looking forward to the management and the international board to give me the same opportunity so I will be a fully registered pharmacist to improve and ensure the level of pharmaceutical care and good pharmacy practice is carried out in the hospital.