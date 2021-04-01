MBHS rebuilds at 147

Methodist Boys’ High School, Sierra Leone, rebuilds at 147.

April 6th, 1874-April 6th, 2021.

The Methodist Boys’ High School in Freetown, Sierra Leone, is one of the oldest secondary schools for boys in the country. It has produced, over the years, countless alumni in many walks of life. If you do a search in th present government infrastructure in Sierra Leone you will find a lot of its alumni especially in the civil service , secondary and tertiary education. It is a very old school with tentacles deep

in the country. Just imagine: It was established in 1874, at a time when Sierra Leone was a full-blown Crown colony and its graduates among the first teachers in Sierra Leone and the rest of British West Africa: The Gambia, Ghana and Nigeria.

MBHS, like other prominent schools, has alumni associations in many parts of the world including Europe and North America and one of such chapters is the Dallas, Texas, chapter. This chapter is one of the most vibrant and active in the world. They are focused on rebuilding and rehabilitating the school in diverse ways.

In their rebuilding efforts, and celebrating the 147th year of the school’s founding, the Methodist Boys’ High School Alumni Association of Texas are planning to join other Alumni of the MBHS to commemorate its 147th anniversary. April 11th, 2021 at precisely 2:00p.m Central Time, 3:00 p.m Eastern Time, 8:00 p.m in Sierra Leone and London, and 12:p.m Pacific Daylight Time.

Dr. Sarah Cassell, Distinguished Grand Chief Patron of the April 11 event

Family, friends, relatives, and well-wishers will join Alumni, Students, and Staff via Zoom: https://us02web.Zoom.us/j/8819415773 Password: MBHS.

The Rev. Dr. Olivia Wesley will preach on the theme: “Together we are rebuilding” Ezra 1:3. Dr. Sarah Cassell, DNP, MSN, BSN, APRN (An Alumna) has kindly consented to serve as the Distinguished Grand-Chief Patron.

Here is a brief history of the MBHS alumni association and their accomplishments over the years:

On August 29th, 2016, the Methodist Boys’ High School Alumni Association of Texas incorporated in the state of Texas to keep past pupils of the school in active contact with each other for the continuation and promotion of the high ideals of the Methodist Boys’ High School, Sierra Leone.They also sought to preserve the interest of the Methodist Boys’ High School through financial and moral support. The MBHSAA-Texas incorporated is determined to improve the school’s academic, social and cultural standing.

On January 26th, 2018, the Internal Revenue Code ( IRC) section 501 ( C ) ( 3 ) exemption Status was granted to the association retroactively dated August 29th, 2016. This classification under the federal system of the United States of America allow donors to deduct contributions they make to the Methodist Boys’ High School Alumni of Texas. The MBHS Alumni of Texas was qualified to receive tax-deductible bequests, devises, transfers or gifts under section 2055, 2106, or 2522 of the United States Internal Revenue Service Code.

From July 2018 thru September 2019, members of the association challenged themselves to bring back the school Library. The school had lost its Library due to dilapidation; the building became inhabitable and was shut down for over five years.

Association members approached the re-building process on a project-by-project basis. They replaced the roof, ceiling and windows, overhauled the building’s foundation, painted the entire building with glossy oil paint both interior and exterior, installed new furniture and fittings, installed solar and government run electricity grid, a back-up generator, shelved thousands of new and gently used textbooks.

To date the Dr. Arouna R. Davies and Taylor-Cummings Resource Center is up and running equipped with brand new Desk Top Computers, internet ready.

In December 2018, the MBHS Alumni of Texas shipped a consignment of sixteen boxes including two sets of soccer jerseys, soccer balls, school supplies, textbooks, brand new desk top computers and monitors, gently used shoes to the Methodist Boys’ High School, Sierra Leone. The items were received and accounted for at the MBHS, Kissy Mess Mess.

In December 2019, hundreds, of textbooks, school supplies, a 7.5 KVA standby Honda power generator, two desk top printers, a whiteboard, computer peripherals, poster, and framed-photos to beautify the Dr. Arouna R. Davies and Taylor-Cummings Resource Center were shipped to the MBHS, Kissy Mess Mess. All items shipped were received and accounted for at the MBHS.

On July 29th, 2020, the Methodist Boys’ High school Alumni Associations of Texas and Washington collaboratively remitted twenty-two million leones for COVID-19 Relief to all one hundred and ten staff at the MBHS, Sierra Leone.

On March 2021, Work has begun to install air conditioners in the Dr. Arouna Davies and Taylor-Cummings Resource Center to provide a more conducive learning environment for the students and teachers. Work will soon begin to improve the toilet facilities at the Methodist Boys’ High School. Both projects will be fully funded by the Texas Chapter of the Methodist Boys’ High School, Sierra Leone.

The association is thanking its prayer partners, donors, other partners, and friends of the MBHS, Sierra Leone and the Texas Chapter.

The association has been able to stay true to itself by supporting current students, students, and the alma mater because of the support of the above partners. Gratitude is also extended to the Parent Body of the MBHS Alumni, Class of 89, Class of 2010, other Chapters, the hard-working Junior School Principal, Ms. Lynette Rex-Macauley for their commitment to actively join the rebuilding efforts at the MBHS.

LABORAMUS EXPECTANTES !!