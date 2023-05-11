May is Mental Health Awareness Month, make sure to check-in on loved ones and yourself. Whittier is dedicated to meeting the need for accessible and confidential mental health counseling and treatments.

“Mental and physical health are equally important components to the overall wellbeing of everyone – children, adolescents, and adults alike," said Christine Pajarillo, VP of Programs and Social Services at Whitter. "We are committed year-round to providing the counseling, treatment, and support of our patients who are experiencing mental health issues or are concerned about loved ones who need related help.”

Click below for more mental health services information:

https://lnkd.in/eZGsjhDZ