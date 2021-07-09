Salone News

Masanga Hospital receives Lassa Fever research team

This week Masanga Hospital received a delegation from the JHU-Dalan Resarch Team attached to John Hopkins University. The team consisted of Sheku Bah Turay, Ann-Marie Combay, Jeneba Ruth Swaray, Patrick James Frankly Squireson and Tejan Kamara. The team is performing research on Lassa Fever and travelling through the country. In Masanga they spoke amongst other with Lassa Fever survivors and our able head of the Lab Maxwell.

We sincerely hope that strengthened research efforts and collaboration can result into more knowledge about viral hemorragic fevers like Lassa Fever.

Masanga Hospital thanked the team for their visit.

Source: Masanga hospital, Northern Sierra Leone

