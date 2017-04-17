Africa-Canada

Marie Turay in Freetown

17 April 2017 at 08:01 | 197 views

Madam Marie Turay, APC-Canada’s Director of International Affairs has arrived in Freetown and has taken part in the ongoing nationwide registration process (she is seen in photo proudly displaying her registration slip).

She is the first to arrive as part of a high-powered delegation from APC-Canada led by chairman Sean Samura which will soon arrive in the Sierra Leonean capital.

The delegation will not only participate in the registration process but will also consult with senior party officials and present what they have in store for the party and the ruling government as their own contribution to national development.

More Africa-Canada

Marie Turay in Freetown

Marie Turay in Freetown

Madam Marie Turay, APC-Canada’s Director of International Affairs has arrived in Freetown and has taken part in the ongoing nationwide registration (...)

Africa-Canada | yesterday | 197 views

Obituary: Marie Antonia Clare Lomas

Obituary: Marie Antonia Clare Lomas

Full Name: Marie Antonia Clare Lomas (Dworzak) Date of Birth: Wednesday, February 22nd, 1939 Date of Death: Friday, March 31st, 2017 Place of Death: (...)

Africa-Canada | 2 days ago | 268 views

APC-Canada's Marie Turay heading for Freetown

APC-Canada’s Marie Turay heading for Freetown

Comrades of the APC Canada Branch, May I inform you that the Director of International Affairs of APC Canada Branch, Madam Marie Turay is about to depart (...)

Africa-Canada | 2 days ago | 301 views

Comments