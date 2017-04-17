Marie Turay in Freetown

Madam Marie Turay, APC-Canada’s Director of International Affairs has arrived in Freetown and has taken part in the ongoing nationwide registration process (she is seen in photo proudly displaying her registration slip).

She is the first to arrive as part of a high-powered delegation from APC-Canada led by chairman Sean Samura which will soon arrive in the Sierra Leonean capital.

The delegation will not only participate in the registration process but will also consult with senior party officials and present what they have in store for the party and the ruling government as their own contribution to national development.