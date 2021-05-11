Sierra Leone: Marampa mines to resume operations soon

PV Staff

What looked like a long and frustrating dispute with no end in sight finally fizzled into thin air when the government of Sierra Leone and an American company called Gerald Group on Monday decided to settle matters out of court. Each side gave and received something culminating in satisfactory outcome for both.

But the ultimate winners are the people of Sierra Leone who are so much in need of jobs and of course Gerald’s shareholders who want to see some profit from their investment.

Here is a brief explanation from Reuters of who got what after the meeting of representatives of the government of Sierra Leone including Mines Minister Timothy Kabba and Gerald Group:

U.S. commodity trader Gerald Group will pay Sierra Leone $20 million and cede a 10% stake in an iron ore project as part of the resolution to a nearly two-year dispute that led to the shutdown of production, the two sides said.

Gerald’s wholly-owned subsidiary SL Mining filed for arbitration in August 2019 over a royalty payment dispute and suspended the Marampa mine the following month. Sierra Leone’s government responded by cancelling its mining licence.

As part of the agreement signed on Friday, Sierra Leone will take a non-dilutable 10% stake in a new company that will replace SL Mining and resume operations at Marampa by June 1, Gerald said in a statement late on Monday.

Gerald will make two $10 million payments this year and will have the immediate right to ship its current stockpile of about 707,000 tonnes of iron ore, it said.