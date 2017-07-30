Manchester United supporters club in Sierra Leone registered

After a rigorous and highly professional process, the great Manchester United football (soccer) club of the United Kingdom has registered Manchester United Supporters Club of Sierra Leone.

Here is how to become a member of Manchester United Supporters Club of Sierra Leone:

Becoming a Member of Manchester United Supporters Club Sierra Leone:

Address : Whatsapp SportBar, 12-14 Ascension Town, Freetown.

Manchester United Supporters Club Sierra Leone is looking to connect with fans in and out of the country and now its easy to register and become a member.

Being part of an official Supporters’ Club offers fans a number of benefits:

•The Supporters Club will be entitled to use a personalised Club crest (the “Logo”) on its headed paper, membership cards etc. This will be provided to the Club by us in due course

•The Supporters Club (together with its contact details including the address of the Club Website/social media pages) will appear on Manchester United .com within the Supporters’ Clubs section

•Specified members of the Supporters Club will be entitled to access the Manchester United Supporters’ Clubs extranet (the “Extranet”), via which they will be able to contact United, order tickets and join the Clubs forum and news boards. Information on how to register for the Extranet will be provided to the Supporters Club in due course

•The Supporters Club will have the opportunity to be involved in nominating and presenting a “Player of the Year” award

•The Supporters Club will have the opportunity to appear on the “Club Culture” page of the Official Matchday Programme throughout the season and on the news pages of Manchester United. Com

•The Supporters Club’s members will be entitled to attend stadium tours at times outside of normal opening times (subject to availability)

•Nominated representatives of the Supporters Club will be entitled to attend twice yearly meetings between representatives of the various Manchester United Supporters’ Clubs and the Football club officials

•The Supporters Club will be able to produce a limited number of its own personalised merchandise (items are also limited) featuring the personalised Supporters’ Club Logo. Samples of all such merchandise must be approved by Manchester United in writing prior to such merchandise going into production. If Manchester United requires any changes to the merchandise, the Club must ensure that such changes are made before the merchandise goes into production.

Local Manchester United Supporter Clubs provide a service to supporters living in the area. They are an excellent way of meeting like-minded people, all of whom are devoted to following the Reds.

If you will like to know more or are interested in becoming registered members can contact the Treasurer Madam Bonnie Fofanah on +23278722998 to honour your registration and monthly subscription and she will be more than willing to help.

Payments can be made directly into the Manchester United Supporters Club, Sierra Leone bank account at any branch of Rokel Commercial Bank with account number 02-01111-0620-01 or via Airtel money number‪ +232 76 609415‬.

Registration and fees are as follows,

Registration fee: Le50,000

Monthly membership subscriptions: Le20,000

Annual "One United Membership" fees for 2017/2018 season are as follows;

£32.00 Adult

£22.00 Under 16

£27.00 Senior (65+)

Please feel free to get in contact with any of the numbers provided above if you have any urgent queries.

#GGMU

Thanks

® MUSCSL