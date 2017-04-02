Mallam O’s registration at Warima village

PV Staff

Professor Osman Sankoh is a researcher, teacher and head of a world class research organization in Accra, the capital of Ghana.

Commonly known as Mallam O, the ebullient and very friendly academic with a Phd in Statistics is increasingly becoming more famous as a creative writer and publisher. A couple of years ago, he created, together with his wife, the Sierra Leone Writers Series which has published scores of Sierra Leonean writers including politicians, lawyers, economists, sociologists, historians and more. Both fiction and non-fiction.

Mallam O was recently in Warima, his home village, about an hour’s drive from Freetown, the capital of Sierra Leone. He was there to take part in the new biometric national registration introduced by the government of Sierra Leone this year. Sierra Leoneans who fail to register (deadline in May according to some sources) will not be able to vote in the country’s general elections in March next year.

He says his registration went on smoothly and took about 15 minutes.