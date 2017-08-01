Makeni: JFK supervises cleaning exercise

Commentary

By Naomi Tom Tee, Freetown.

The 29th July was a cleaning exercise day in Makeni city and it environs by the JFK team.

The Attorney General and Minister of Justice met with people of disabilities most of them were not born disabled. They were maimed by heartless people. If Hon Joseph Fitzgerald Kamara is elected to office, he will enable people with disabilities to get the services they need to succeed in life. Especially the children and youths; they need to go to to school without fearing pain or isolation.

Our government really has to pass a Disability Education Act, that will lead to tutoring of the disabled and other training programs..With JFK as a leader he will ensure the government pays more of the cost of educating students with disabilities.

JFK thinks and talks about issues and comes up with plans. We have to stop ignoring the disabled. JFK, will definitely have substantive plans address disability issues in society.

People with disabilities are a potential force in politics and elections, it is a mistake for politicians to ignore them.They need social security programs.

Presidential aspirants should start talking about disabilities in their campaign trail. It signals where their values stand and what they might do if they are elected. People with disabilities aremore interested in opportunities than government benefits. They have special needs that the political process seems to be ignoring. With JFK he is ready to bring this fight to State House. Together we can make it happen.

Sent from my iPhone