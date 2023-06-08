Main opposition party acknowledges publication of voters’ register

By PV Staff

The main opposition party in Sierra Leone, the All Peoples Congress, the APC, and other political parties, has acknowledged that Sierra Leone ’s electoral commission has published the long awaited voters’ register.

The APC National Publicly Secretary Sidi Yayah Tunis (photo) in a recent audio message noted that his party has been informed about the publication of the voters: register for the upcoming elections but they are still expecting more details to verify important aspects of the register..

The issue of the voters’ register has been a serious bone of contention between the electoral commission of Sierra Leone and the opposition. The electoral commission has always maintained that it needed time to publish the register. That issue seems to have been resolved now.