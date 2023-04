Made In Africa Leadership Conference (MLC) Made In Africa Leadership Conference 2023 (Hybrid) Event by BCA Leadership Jun 14, 2023, 5:00 AM - Jun 15, 2023, 4:00 PM (your local time) Accra, (...)

Ghana: Stakeholders commit to strengthen collaboration to promote intra Africa trade Stakeholders from across the public and private sectors pledged to strengthen collaboration with Governments to address infrastructure deficit, ineffective (...)