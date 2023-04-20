Made in Africa Leadership Conference: June 14-15, 2023

The Made in Africa Leadership Conference (MLC) is a two-day learning conference for African leaders created by African leaders.

This year it will be held in Accra, Ghana (at the Accra Marriott hotel) on 14-15 June and registrants may participate in person or online from anywhere in the world. If you are a leader of an organization (company, non-profit, SOE) you will benefit from the amazing learning experiences that have been curated for you at MLC 2023.

Register and learn about opportunities and experiences in the fields of entrepreneurship, education, healthcare, church growth, policy making, policy implementation, technology, and transportation from other leaders in Africa. If you are engaged in Africa or plan to be engaged in Africa in the next decade, this conference is a can’t miss. To register or buy a group purchase for your board/management team, click on the link below.

https://lnkd.in/dFjb9Vme

See you in Accra!!!