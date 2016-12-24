Lt General Samuel Omar Williams shot

PV Staff

A former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Sierra Leone Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Rtd) Samuel Omar Williams was shot and killed Thursday morning by an unknown assailant or assailants at his home at Devil Hole, outside Freetown.

Police have launched a massive manhunt for the killer or killers, according to reports from Freetown.

The late Lt General Williams attended the Albert Academy secondary school in Freetown and several military institutions around the world.

He played a prominent role during Sierra Leone’s civil war (1991-2002) and had led Sierra Leonean troops on peace-keeping missions several times.

He had been decorated many times before his retirement.