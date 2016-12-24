Salone News

Lt General Samuel Omar Williams shot

24 December 2016 at 04:38 | 269 views

PV Staff

A former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Sierra Leone Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Rtd) Samuel Omar Williams was shot and killed Thursday morning by an unknown assailant or assailants at his home at Devil Hole, outside Freetown.

Police have launched a massive manhunt for the killer or killers, according to reports from Freetown.

The late Lt General Williams attended the Albert Academy secondary school in Freetown and several military institutions around the world.

He played a prominent role during Sierra Leone’s civil war (1991-2002) and had led Sierra Leonean troops on peace-keeping missions several times.

He had been decorated many times before his retirement.

More Salone News

Lt General Samuel Omar Williams shot

Lt General Samuel Omar Williams shot

PV Staff A former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of the Sierra Leone Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Rtd) Samuel Omar Williams was shot and killed Thursday (...)

Salone News | yesterday | 269 views

Please help me control this young writer

Please help me control this young writer

By Mallam Osman Sankoh, Sierra Leone Writers Series. Our new author’s temperature goes haywire in Freetown as he receives his debut novel, (...)

Salone News | yesterday | 234 views

Comments